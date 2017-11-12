Alison Gibbons, Philip Askins marry

Alison Leigh Gibbons and Philip Andrew Askins, both of Asheville, North Carolina, were married Sept. 17 at Claxton Farm in Weaverville, North Carolina. The Rev. Todd Nelson of St. Andrews Baptist Church officiated the 10 o’clock ceremony. Music was provided by Café String Quartet.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Thomas E. Gibbons Jr. of Irmo. She is the granddaughter of the late William and Jean Ross of Oil City, Pennsylvania, and T.E. and Carmel Lee Gibbons of Turbeville. She graduated from the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in international affairs and a minor in French. She is employed with the American Red Cross’s Asheville-Mountain Area Chapter as a volunteer services senior specialist.
The groom is the son of Pete and Martha Joe Askins of Irmo. He is the grandson of the late Sam and Martha Atkerson and Charles and Betty Askins, all of Columbia. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications and a minor in business. He is employed as a hardware and software technician with Retail Systems.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The ring bearer was Phoebe Askins, the couple’s beloved pup.
A pre-wedding reception on the lawn of Claxton Farm overlooked the Great Smoky Mountains as guests arrived. A reception in the Claxton Farm House followed the ceremony.
After a honeymoon trip to the California coast, the couple will reside in Asheville.
