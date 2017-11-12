Taylor Barber, Mark McGuigan marry

Kimberly Taylor Barber and Mark Robert McGuigan, both of Summerville, were united in marriage Nov. 4 at Medicine Wind Farms in Summerville. The bride’s grandfather, Tommy Davis, officiated the 4 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stacey Barber of Cottageville. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Davis of Lexington and Ms. Christine Reynolds of Cayce. She is pursuing a degree in nursing.
The groom is the son of Mr. Michael McGuigan and Ms. Ami Reeves, both of Columbia. He is employed with Kindred Home Health as a physical therapy assistant.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.
Maid of honor was Amanda Weaver of Holly Hill. Bridesmaids were Elliana Barber of Aiken, and Maelynn Barber and Alex Shanko, both of Summerville.
Best man was Stephen McGuigan of Charleston. Groomsmen were Don Weaver of Holly Hill, Joel Rosario of Summerville, and Mo Mustafa of Los Angeles.
A reception followed at Medicine Wind Farms.
After their honeymoon in Guanacaste, Costa Rica, the couple will reside in Summerville.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Taylor put her number on Mark’s car as a bet.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: After our third date in the first week, we knew each other.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Mark took Taylor to Seabrook Island Equestrian Center for horseback riding and got down on one knee in front of a horse pasture.
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: We are both looking forward to dancing our night away into marriage before we leave for Costa Rica!
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: It is in our city and close to everything for our guests, it has a Southern charm to it, and it is classy and elegant.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: It was all songs that we had listened to together and just couldn’t help but smile at one another.
Q: What are your something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue?
A: Something old, borrowed and blue are combined into one. I took my mother’s wedding dress and turned it into my garter. We added a little blue to it. Something new are my wedding shoes that my fiance bought me as an “I love you” gift.
