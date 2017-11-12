Kaitlyn Tepper, Alan VanValkenburgh marry

Kaitlyn Tepper and Alan VanValkenburgh, both of Lexington, were united in marriage Nov. 4 at Springdale House and Gardens in West Columbia. The Rev. John H. McKeown officiated the 3:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Richard and Noelle Tepper of Frederick, Maryland. She is the granddaughter of Neil and Bettie Jo Sightler of West Columbia. She earned a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management, and she is employed with Red Lobster as general manager.
The groom is the son of Linda VanValkenburgh Bills. He earned an associate degree in chemical technology, and he is employed with DAK Americas.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The Jackson Sisters string quartet and soloist Patrica Malatt provided music.
Maid of honor was LeighAnn Tepper of Frederick. Bridesmaids were Patricia Malatt of Norfolk, Virginia; Heather Malatt and Mallory Disler, both of Frederick; Samantha Marra of Blairstown, New Jersey; and Allison Willingham of Columbia. Junior bridesmaids were Madison Williams, Brianna VanValkenburgh and Olivia Bottomley, all of West Columbia. Aubrey Williams of West Columbia was flower girl.
Best men were Jason VanValkenburgh of Columbia and Johnny VanValkenburgh and Ronnie Williams, both of West Columbia. Groomsmen were Philip Tepper of Frederick and Coy Beale and Amir Blecher, both of West Columbia. Junior groomsmen was Ethan Bottomley of West Columbia. Colton VanValkenburgh of West Columbia was ring bearer.
A reception followed at Springdale House and Gardens.
After their honeymoon in St. Lucia, the couple will reside in Lexington.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Haley VanValkenburgh, sister-in-law of the groom.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: After the first date!
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Alan knew he wanted to propose at the home of Mamaw and Grandpa (Neil and Bettie Jo Sightler) on Thanksgiving. He asked Grandpa and Mamaw if that was OK. He called me into the living and kissed me. I asked, “What are you doing? Why did you do that?” When he got down on one knee, I couldn’t stop speaking long enough for him to ask me! Tears rolling down both of our faces, I said YES!
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: Looking forward to starting our lives as a married couple and all the adventures to come.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: We picked the Springdale House because we have both always loved it. Little did we know the women who run it are amazing to work with – such an added bonus!
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: It was selected by Bettie Jo Sightler and Alan VanValkenburgh.
Q: What are your something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue?
A: Something old, a piece of wedding dress from my best friend’s mom, Marissa Malatt; something new, my dress; something borrowed, my tiara from Kristin Malatt Stahlman; something blue, a sapphire ring from the Tepper family.
