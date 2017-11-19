Cassandra Staton, Adam Marshall marry

Cassandra Grace Staton and Adam Tyler Marshall, of Memphis, Tennessee, were united in marriage Sept. 9 at Rock Spring Presbyterian Church in Atlanta. The 5:30 p.m. ceremony was officiated by the Rev. Dr. Franklin Fant. A reception immediately followed at Monday Night Brewing.
The bride is the daughter of Chris and Sharon Staton of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Joan Benson and the late Paul Benson of Charleston and Bernice Staton and the late Otis Staton of Cowpens. The bride graduated summa cum laude from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She received a master’s degree in education from the University of Virginia. She is currently employed as an accountant with Kappa Delta Sorority National Headquarters.
The groom is the son of Patti Gaia of Memphis and Randy Marshall and Kathleen LaFever of Hernando, Mississippi. He is the grandson of David and Becky Marshall and the late Raymond and Ameera Gaia, all of Memphis. The groom graduated from the University of Mississippi with a doctorate in pharmacy. He is employed as a pharmacist with Walgreens.
Maid of honor was Savannah Tapler, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Anna Hanor, Heather Johnson, Erin Westerkam, Megan Early, Michelle Yoder and Mayghen Stocker. Junior bridesmaids were Reilly Kohn, Sophie Kohn and Avery Kohn.
Never miss a local story.
Best man was Will Sater. Groomsmen were Jimmy Marshall and Brandon Marshall, brothers of the groom, Trey Tedford, Patrick McCabe, Taylor Tartera and David Latta, Ring bearer was Beckett Tapler, nephew of the bride.
The couple will reside in Memphis. They plan to take a honeymoon next year.
Comments