Robyn Paschall, Ryan Millwood marry

Robyn Elizabeth Paschall and Ryan Patrick Millwood, both of Columbia, were united in marriage Oct. 14 at StoneBridge Gardens & Events in Columbia. Sally Angle Shenoy, a friend of the couple, officiated the 5:30 p.m. ceremony. A reception followed.
The bride is the daughter of Donald and Lori Paschall of Irmo. She is the granddaughter of the late Susan and Charles Ryal, the late Eugene Schecter and Ann Paschall of Irmo and the late Kenneth Paschall. She earned a bachelor’s degree in applied psychology from the University of South Carolina, and she is employed with Forest Drive Dental Care as practice manager.
The groom is the son of Anne Millwood of Columbia and the late Dr. Charles E. Millwood Jr. He is the grandson of Mrs. Neta Bozeman of Sumter and the late Charles W. Bozeman and the late Charles E. Millwood Sr. and Frances Gillespie Millwood. After graduating from Catawba College in Salisbury, North Carolina, he is employed with the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce as information technology director.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.
Maid of honor was the bride’s sister, Jennifer Nicole Paschall of Irmo. Best man was Joseph Canaday of Mount Pleasant.
After their honeymoon in Montego Bay, Jamaica, the couple will reside in Columbia.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
Robyn : We first connected through a dating app, but I chickened out and canceled right before our first date. It was another six months before that date finally happened, and we have been together ever since!
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: It was a sweet, private moment one evening out on Lake Murray, one of our favorite places to spend the weekend.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
Ryan: Marrying Robyn. The rest was just icing on the cake!
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
Robyn: I walked down the aisle to “I Choose You” by Sarah Bareilles.
Q: What were your something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue?
A: Something old, borrowed and blue was my grandmother Susan Ryal’s lace garter that she wore when she married my grandfather. My mother wore it when she married my dad. My dress was my new.
