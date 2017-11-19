Alissa Hutto, Sebastian Werner marry

Alissa Harriet Marie Hutto and Sebastian Andres Werner, both of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, were united in marriage Nov. 11 at the North Carolina Botanical Gardens in Chapel Hill in the presence of family and close friends. Sande Southworth officiated at the 5 p.m. ceremony. Music was provided by cellist Emma Dunlap-Grube.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Burton R. Hutto of Chapel Hill. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles L. Hutto of Holly Hill and Dr. and Mrs. Charles H. Ham of Columbia. She graduated from the University of Virginia with a double major in biology and psychology and is currently in her fourth year at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine in Chapel Hill.
The groom is the son of Ms. Sonia Guarda of Chapel Hill and Mr. Francisco Werner of Washington, D.C. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Raimundo Guarda of Santiago, Chile, and the late Dr. Werner Ferenc and Ms. Székelyhidy Rózca of Maracaibo, Venezuela. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, with a double major in biology and Spanish and is now in his second year at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.
The bride was escorted by her father. Readers were Alexandra Beatriz Werner, sister of the groom, and David Burton Hutto, brother of the bride. Cara Leah Charles Hutto, sister of the bride, was the ring presenter.
Greeters were Stephen Becket Leinenweber and Isabel Helene Leinenweber, siblings of the groom.
A reception dinner followed the ceremony at Tandem Carrboro Restaurant in Carrboro, North Carolina.
The couple plan their honeymoon to Santiago in December for the groom’s grandparents’ 60th wedding anniversary celebration.
