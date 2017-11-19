Caroline Brittingham, Morgan McEntire marry

Caroline Ansley Brittingham of Lexington and Morgan Hanes McEntire of Atlanta were united in marriage Nov. 18, 2017, at Southern Oaks in Gilbert. The Rev. Jan Kaneft officiated the 3 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Truitt Brittingham Jr. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert W. Finley, Ms. Evelyn S. Brittingham and the late James T. Brittingham Sr. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Bartley Hanes McEntire. He is the grandson of Ms. Vera T. Snelgrove and the late James O. Snelgrove and the late Mr. and Mrs. Hanes A. McEntire. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Clemson.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.
Maid of honor was Rachel Abernathy. Matron of honor was Meredith Brittingham Pendley. Bridesmaids were Taylen Rutherford, Mari Brittingham, Lindsey Gilstrap, Gabrielle Moss, Betsy Boggs, Kaitlyn Flake, Paige Biederwolf and Baker Brooks.
Best man was Ellington Wesley Williams. Groomsmen were Nicholas Pendley, J.T. Brittingham, Steven Rutherford, Thomas Berch, Owen Wilson, Bennett Witcher, Austin Koon, Adam Karabenli and Justin Gilstrap.
Attendants Macall Ryan, Laura Garvin, Emily Brittingham, Blair Flint and Cassidy Rogers.
After their honeymoon in St. Lucia, the couple will reside in Atlanta.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Lexington High School.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Morgan proposed to me at our favorite place in Clemson – Abernathy Waterfront Park – a place we spent a lot of time together over the past 5 1/2 years.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: We wanted our whole ceremony, music included, to bring glory and honor to our Lord and Savior.
Q: What are your something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue?
A: I am borrowing my sister’s beautiful veil. My bouquet is being wrapped in two old handkerchiefs, one from each of my grandmothers. My something blue will be the blue thistle in my bouquet.
