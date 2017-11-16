Alexandra Corey, Richard Ness to wed

Richard Aaron Ness and Alexandra Lucille Corey, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Mrs. Lucille (Chuck) Martine of Smyrna, Delaware, and Dr. Stephen Corey of Pawleys Island. She is also the daughter of Dr. Michelle Butterworth of Kingstree. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Michael Beningaso of Hackensack, New Jersey, the late Mr. and Mrs. Alphonse DePresco of Toms River, New Jersey, and the late Ms. Dawn Haines of Kingstree. She is a graduate of Williamsburg Academy in Kingstree and Clemson University. She is employed with Richard Carroll Elementary School in Bamberg as a first-grade teacher.
The bridegroom-elect is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Ness of Bamberg. He is the grandson of the late Justice and Mrs. Julius B. Ness of Bamberg and Mr. and Mrs. Nick Mathewes of Columbia. He is a graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, the University of South Carolina Darla Moore School of Business, and the University of South Carolina School of Law. He is employed with the law firm of Ness & Jett, LLC, in Bamberg as an attorney.
The couple plan a December wedding.
