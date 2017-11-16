Alexandra Corey and Richard Ness.
Alexandra Corey and Richard Ness. Trish Russell Life’s Treasures Photography
Alexandra Corey and Richard Ness. Trish Russell Life’s Treasures Photography

Social

Alexandra Corey, Richard Ness to wed

November 16, 2017 11:12 AM

Richard Aaron Ness and Alexandra Lucille Corey, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Mrs. Lucille (Chuck) Martine of Smyrna, Delaware, and Dr. Stephen Corey of Pawleys Island. She is also the daughter of Dr. Michelle Butterworth of Kingstree. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Michael Beningaso of Hackensack, New Jersey, the late Mr. and Mrs. Alphonse DePresco of Toms River, New Jersey, and the late Ms. Dawn Haines of Kingstree. She is a graduate of Williamsburg Academy in Kingstree and Clemson University. She is employed with Richard Carroll Elementary School in Bamberg as a first-grade teacher.

The bridegroom-elect is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Ness of Bamberg. He is the grandson of the late Justice and Mrs. Julius B. Ness of Bamberg and Mr. and Mrs. Nick Mathewes of Columbia. He is a graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, the University of South Carolina Darla Moore School of Business, and the University of South Carolina School of Law. He is employed with the law firm of Ness & Jett, LLC, in Bamberg as an attorney.

The couple plan a December wedding.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco

    SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco 7:15

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco
Surveillance video shows shooting of Kentucky fan in the Vista 1:56

Surveillance video shows shooting of Kentucky fan in the Vista
Look at the section of the Saluda River you will be able to explore next summer 0:54

Look at the section of the Saluda River you will be able to explore next summer

View More Video