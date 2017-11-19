Grace Miller, Taylor McSwain to wed

Mr. and Mrs. William John Miller II of Clover are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Anna Grace, to Taylor David McSwain, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Scott McSwain of York.
The bride-elect, a resident of Clover, is the granddaughter of Mrs. Anna Banks of Rock Hill and the late Mr. Samuel Alexander Banks and Mrs. Dean McCall Miller of Columbia and the late Mr. Marvin Hallock Miller. She is a graduate of Charlotte Country Day School and York Technical College. She is employed with Dr. Bruce Miller of Charlotte Prosthodontics as a registered dental hygienist.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of York, is the grandson of Mrs. Joyce Taylor and the late Mr. George Furman Taylor of Lancaster and the late Mr. and Mrs. Elijah Perry McSwain of York. He is a graduate of York Comprehensive High School and Winthrop University. He is employed with York School District 1.
The couple plan a January wedding in York.
