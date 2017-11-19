Mr. Tim Cumalander and Mrs. Laura DuBose Cumalander.
Laura DuBose, Tim Cumalander marry

November 19, 2017 12:01 AM

Laura DuBose McNaughton and Timothy David “Tim” Cumalander, both of Chapin, were united in marriage Oct. 15 at the Millstone at Adams Pond in Columbia. Bishop Randy L. Caulder officiated the 10 o’clock ceremony. A reception followed at the Millstone.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. Bruce DuBose of Columbia and Mr. and Mrs. Doyle Loftis of Chapin. She is employed with Sylvan and DuBose Jewelers.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Cumalander of Chapin. He is employed with Jim Hudson Lexus.

“We did not have a wedding party,” Laura writes. “Instead, Tim’s 7-year-old son, Colt Cumalander, took on the role of best man and ring bearer. After the bride and groom exchanged vows and rings, there was a special part of the ceremony where the family exchanged vows.”

After their honeymoon in Blue Ridge, Georgia, the couple will reside in Chapin.

