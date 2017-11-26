Lord Clarendon Cotillion to present 7 debutantes

The Lord Clarendon Cotillion will present seven debutantes at their annual ball, which will be Dec. 19, 2017, at Sunset Country Club in Sumter.
Elizabeth Rose Coffey is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Columbus Coffey III. She will be presented by her father. Her escorts will be William Columbus Coffey IV and Reid Foster Darby. She is being sponsored by her grandparents Mr. and Mrs. William Columbus Coffey Jr.
Callie Elizabeth Graham is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tod Dodd Graham. She will be presented by her father. Her escorts will be John William Graham and Tyler Logan Sprott. She is being sponsored by her parents.
Mackenzie Elaine Ham is the daughter of Mr. and Dr. Thomas Olin Ham. She will be presented by her father. Her escorts will be Tyler Watson Baker and Lane Olin Ham. She is being sponsored by her uncle and aunt Mr. and Mrs. James Barry Ham.
Mary Geer Kirkland is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Waitus Keith Kirkland. She will be presented by her father. Her escorts will be Bailey Henry Kirkland and Kenneth Reaves Wannamaker. She is being sponsored by her grandmother Mrs. Ben Geer Alderman Jr.
Caroline Elizabeth Land is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Ceth Land. She will be presented by her father. Her escorts will be James Ceth Land and William Anders Land. She is being sponsored by her parents.
Eadon Kressly Moody is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Holman Moody. She will be presented by her father. Her escorts will be Robert McFaddin Moody and Troy Ingram Clifford. She is being sponsored by her great-uncle and great-aunt, Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Gerald Robertson.
Olivia Dean Wilson is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Joe Wilson Jr. She will be presented by her father. Her escorts will be John Joe Wilson III and Raymond Bradley Davis. She is being sponsored by her parents.
Son of members being presented is James Ceth Land, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Ceth Land.
Harmon Burgess Sprott III is president of the Lord Clarendon Cotillion. Mrs. James Barry Ham is ball chairman and Mrs. Theodore Mitchell Gardner is debutante chairman.
