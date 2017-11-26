Nicki Priester, Austin Hood to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Randall Lee Priester of Columbia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Patricia Nicole Priester, to Mark Austin Hood, son of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Mark Hood of Columbia.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Americo Anthony Chiulli and the late Mr. Henry Franklin Priester and Mrs. Nancy Randall Priester, all of Columbia. She graduated from Hammond School and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications from the University of South Carolina. She is employed with the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers Association of South Carolina as legislative liaison.
The bridegroom-elect is the grandson of Brig. Gen. Stanley Vincent Hood and the late Mrs. Glenda Alvenia Winegard Hood of Columbia and the late Mr. and Mrs. William Cicero Holder of Troy, North Carolina. He graduated from Hammond School and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from The Citadel. Mr. Hood received his juris doctorate from the University of South Carolina School of Law and is employed with Hood Construction as assistant project manager.
The couple plan a June wedding in Columbia.
Comments