Asheley Scott, Brian St. John to wed

Mr. and Mrs. John Ballentine Scott of Columbia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Asheley Cecille Scott, to Brian Stephen St. John, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Lawrence St. John of Fripp Island.
The bride-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the granddaughter of Mrs. Walter Taylor Mikell Jr. and the late Mr. Walter Taylor Mikell Jr., the late Mr. and Mrs. Paul Mendenhall Scott Sr., and the late Mrs. Jean Chalk Scott. A graduate of Heathwood Hall Episcopal School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in design from Clemson University and a master’s degree in architecture from Georgia Institute of Technology. She is an architect and owner of 1 x 1 Design in Columbia.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Edward Kreuzman and the late Mr. and Mrs. Lewis William St. John. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from North Carolina State University. He is employed with The Raymond Cooperation as national account manager.
The couple plan a February wedding in Columbia.
