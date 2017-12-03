Hunter Watkins and Braiden Furtick.
Hunter Watkins and Braiden Furtick. Provided photo
Hunter Watkins and Braiden Furtick. Provided photo

Social

Braiden Furtick, Hunter Watkins to wed

December 03, 2017 12:01 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

Mark and Susan Furtick of Lexington are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Braiden Connor Furtick, to Hunter Robert Watkins, son of William G. and Joy Jones Watkins of Blythewood.

The bride-elect, a resident of Lexington, is the granddaughter of J.C. and Betty Furtick of Lexington and the late William H. Riddle Jr. and Hazel C. Riddle. She graduated magna cum laude from Anderson University with a bachelor’s degree in nursing, and she is employed with Palmetto Infusion Services.

The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Lexington, is the grandson of C. Robert and Barbra Jones and Malcolm Watkins and the late Sarah Watkins, all of Columbia. He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Clemson University, and he is employed with Michelin North America Inc.

The couple plan an April wedding in Lexington.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Clemson players go nuts for ACC championship gear

    Clemson Tigers football players go nuts for ACC championship gear after beating Miami Hurricanes.

Watch: Clemson players go nuts for ACC championship gear

Watch: Clemson players go nuts for ACC championship gear 0:46

Watch: Clemson players go nuts for ACC championship gear
Kelly Bryant gets ready for Clemson's big game 0:41

Kelly Bryant gets ready for Clemson's big game
South Pointe celebrates fourth straight state title 1:09

South Pointe celebrates fourth straight state title

View More Video