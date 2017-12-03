Braiden Furtick, Hunter Watkins to wed

Mark and Susan Furtick of Lexington are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Braiden Connor Furtick, to Hunter Robert Watkins, son of William G. and Joy Jones Watkins of Blythewood.
The bride-elect, a resident of Lexington, is the granddaughter of J.C. and Betty Furtick of Lexington and the late William H. Riddle Jr. and Hazel C. Riddle. She graduated magna cum laude from Anderson University with a bachelor’s degree in nursing, and she is employed with Palmetto Infusion Services.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Lexington, is the grandson of C. Robert and Barbra Jones and Malcolm Watkins and the late Sarah Watkins, all of Columbia. He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Clemson University, and he is employed with Michelin North America Inc.
The couple plan an April wedding in Lexington.
