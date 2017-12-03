Jordan Thrasher, Thomas Hobbs to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Stephen George Thrasher of Anderson are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jordan Elizabeth Thrasher, to Thomas Green Hobbs, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Thomas Hobbs of Columbia.
The bride-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the granddaughter of Mrs. Geraldine Jarrard Thrasher. She is a 2014 graduate of Presbyterian College with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and concentration in accountancy and a 2015 graduate of Clemson University with a master’s degree in accountancy. She is employed with Elliott Davis, LLC, as a certified public accountant.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the grandson of Mrs. Violet Brethes Tsiantis of Columbia. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from Clemson University in 2014 and 2015 respectively. He is employed with The Hobbs Group, PA.
The couple plan a July wedding in Greenville.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Thomas and Jordan met while they were both in graduate school at Clemson University.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Thomas proposed to Jordan while they were on the North Dike on Lake Hartwell, which has a great view of Memorial Stadium. They were playing fetch with their dog, Essie, and after Jordan threw the tennis ball and turned to look at Thomas, he was on one knee. Afterward, they had dinner at their favorite restaurant, Calhoun Corners.
