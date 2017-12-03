Elise Ewing, Douglas Williams marry

The wedding ceremony uniting Elise Christine Ewing and Fritz Douglas Williams, both of Blythewood, was Dec. 2 at Shandon United Methodist Church in Columbia.
The bride is the daughter of Mrs. Carla Henrikson Ewing and the late Mr. Michael E. Ewing of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Herbert G. Henrikson of Columbia and the late Mr. and Mrs. Clarence E. Ewing of Aiken.
The groom is the son of Mrs. Kathryn Melvin Williams of Ridgeway and Mr. Fritz Albert Williams Jr of Columbia. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Wesley J. Melvin of Winnsboro and the late Mr. and Mrs. Fritz A. Williams Sr. of Swansea.
The candlelight service included a program of wedding music featuring soloist Mrs. Wenda Pancotti, cousin of the bride, with organist Mr. William Douglas and a scripture reading by Mrs. Melanie Cannon Whitfield, cousin of the bride. The double-ring ceremony was performed by the Revs. Julie Songer Belman and Smoke Knipe. A reception followed at 701 Whaley.
Never miss a local story.
The bride, who was given in marriage by her family, wore a formal candlelight designer satin ballgown with a lace jacket and a cathedral veil originally made by the bride’s maternal great-grandmother, Ollie Vinson Leitner, for the bride’s aunt. In memory of her father, she tied one of his ties around her boutique. She wore the same necklace her namesake and maternal great-grandmother, Naima Elise Henrikson, wore at her wedding in 1914. She carried her maternal grandmother’s lace handkerchief and wore her grandmother Raiford Henrikson’s pearl tiara from her 1948 wedding day. The bride’s mother wore the same necklace and tiara on her 1982 wedding day.
Matrons of honor were Mrs. Emily Rose Keller of Cincinnati and Mrs. Ashlee Pitman Ratigan of Spartanburg. Bridesmaids were the groom’s sisters-in-law, Mrs. Sallie Watford Williams of Winnsboro and Mrs. Brice Porter Williams of Blythewood; Ms. Melissa Ann Mican of Houston; and Mrs. Christy Lester Kellerhals of Columbia. The groom’s cousin Ms. Brittany Anne Melvin of Lexington and the bride’s cousin Mrs. Candace Miller Cannon served as honorary bridesmaids. Flower girl was Miss Lola Rose Keller of Cincinnati.
Best men were the groom’s brothers, Mr. Wesley Bradford Williams Sr. of Winnsboro and Mr. Brock DeBaun Williams of Blythewood. Groomsmen were the groom’s cousin Mr. Wesley James Melvin of Greenville; the bride’s cousin Mr. Brian Todd Cannon of Lexington; Mr. John Robert Wood of Lexington; and Mr. William Carroll Mattox of Winnsboro. Ring bearer was the groom’s nephew, Mr. Wesley Bradford Williams Jr. of Winnsboro.
The bride is a graduate of Columbia College and the University of South Carolina, where she earned a master’s degree in health administration. She is employed with Carolinas HealthCare System in Charlotte. The groom attended North Greenville University and graduated from Columbia College’s evening program. He is employed with Pope Funeral Home as a licensed funeral director and general manager.
The couple will reside in Blythewood. They plan a wedding trip at a later date.
Comments