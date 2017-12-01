Brittany Hester, David Thomas marry

Brittany Leigh Hester and David Ryan Thomas, both of Columbia, were united in marriage Nov. 5 at Stone River in West Columbia. Sarah Basil Ruff of Columbia officiated the 3 o’clock ceremony, and a reception followed.
The bride is the daughter of Gary and Laura Hester of Lugoff. She is the granddaughter of Vivian Toth of Elgin and Marcia Hester and the late TJ Hester of Blythewood. The University of South Carolina graduate is a stay-at-home mom.
The groom is the son of Janice and Rob Thomas of Deland, Florida. He is the grandson of the late Joseph and Susan Kramek. Also a USC graduate, he is employed with Avtec Inc. as a software engineer.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The groom was given in marriage by his parents.
Never miss a local story.
Maid of honor was Darla Carruthers of Myrtle Beach. Bridesmaids were Leslie E. Medlin of Columbia and Tracy L. Henry of Lugoff. Katherine Thomas of Deland was flower girl.
Best man was Joshua Thomas of Boulder, Colorado. Groomsmen were Daniel Thomas of Columbus, Ohio, and Joseph Thomas of Deland. Jacob E. Thomas of Columbia was ring bearer.
After their honeymoon in St. Lucia, the couple will reside in Columbia.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: First met on a date at Liberty’s in downtown Columbia.
Q: When did you know your spouse was “the one”?
A: When she realized how much she missed him when he was gone.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: It was in Big Canoe, Georgia, on a golf course green under the stars. They sneaked out there to go for a walk, and he proposed.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: Favorite part was when she was walking down the aisle and she saw him standing there with their son, both with huge smiles on their faces.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: We fell in love with the backdrop of the Gervais Bridge and the river.
Q: What were your something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue?
A: My something borrowed was my mother’s pearl necklace; something new was my dress; and something old and blue was my Grandma Hester’s handkerchief.
Comments