Becca O’Connell, Bailey Shelton marry

Rebecca “Becca” O’Connell and Mark Bailey Shelton, both of Fort Worth, Texas, were united in marriage Oct. 28 at the Lone Star Mansion in Burleson, Texas. Allison Lanza officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony. A reception followed.
The bride is the daughter of Kevin B. and Rebecca P. O’Connell of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Alice Powell of Amherst, Virginia. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of South Carolina and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Texas-Arlington. She is employed with Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth as utilization review coordinator.
The groom is the son of Barry Shelton of Trophy Club, Texas, and Kristi B. Shelton of Fort Worth. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Texas Christian University, and he is employed with Innovate Auto Finance as client liaison.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Acoustic guitarist Justin Cash provided music.
Matron of honor was Shannon O’Connell Van Heest of Greenville. Bridesmaids were Cady Miller, Emily Henninge, and Kaitlin O’Connell-Owens, all of Fort Worth; Hannah Hedgepath of Columbia; Julia Jennings of College Station, Texas; and Allie Woodring of Shalimar, Florida. Margaret O’Connell Van Heest of Greenville was junior bridesmaid. Allie O’Connell Van Heest, Blythe O’Connell Van Heest, and Emmeline O’Connell Van Heest, all of Greenville, and Louise Shelton of Fort Worth were flower girls.
Best man was Chase Pursley of Fort Worth. Groomsmen were Geoff Shelton, Carter Shelton, Charlie Yager, and Brandon Mitchell, all of Fort Worth; Drew Andrade of St. Louis; and Charlie Fox of Houston. Wyatt Shelton of Fort Worth was ring bearer. Joe Liebl of Charlotte was usher.
After their honeymoon in Negril, Jamaica, the couple will reside in Fort Worth.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met in the second grade.
Q: When did you know your spouse was “the one”?
A: When the bride moved back to Fort Worth following graduation from the University of South Carolina.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: He surprised me at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden with family, friends and a photographer.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: Our favorite part was celebrating with family and friends who had traveled near and far to be with us on our special day.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: The bride visited Lone Star Mansion and fell in love with it.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: It included songs that the bride’s family and the bride loved.
Q: What were your something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue?
A: Something old was my mom’s veil to wrap my bouquet; something new was my dress; something borrowed was my sister’s clutch from her wedding; something blue was my shoes.
Comments