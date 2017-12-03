Laura Beth Thomas, Michael McClendon marry

Laura Elizabeth Thomas and Michael William McClendon, both of Columbia, were united in marriage Sept. 30 at Woodside Plantation Country Club in Aiken. The Rev. Brandon Glover officiated the 5 o’clock ceremony. A reception followed.
The bride is the daughter of Steven and Susan Thomas of Aiken. She is the granddaughter of Thomas and Katharine Delk of Blythewood and Dewight and Marie Thomas of Columbia. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina in 2013 and a doctorate in physical therapy from Armstrong State University in 2017. She is employed with Carolina Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine, Inc., as a physical therapist.
The groom is the son of Robert and Mary Jane McClendon of Columbia. He is the grandson of Peggy McClendon of Bradenton, Florida, and the late Robert Lee McClendon and the late William and Beatrice Trousdale. He earned a bachelor’s degree in media arts from USC in 2011, and he is employed with Whetstone, Perkins, and Fulda, LLC.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Acoustic guitarist Jeremy Ray provided music.
Matron of honor was Alexandria McClendon of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Sara Snyder of Burlington, North Carolina; Amanda Etheridge of Atlanta; and Rachel Putman of Savannah, Georgia.
Best man was Ryan McClendon of Columbia. Groomsmen were Pierre Nunez of Charlotte; Sasha Goldner of Huntsville, Alabama; and Robert Pillinger of Columbia.
Greeters were Laurel and Lily Delk of Jefferson City, Missouri.
The couple will reside in Columbia. They plan a Disney honeymoon in the spring.
