Sheila Elliott, Anthony Hodge to wed

Together with their families, the Rev. Dr. Sheila L. Elliott and the Rev. Anthony Hodge are pleased to announce their engagement.
The bride-elect, a resident of Columbia, South Carolina, is the daughter of the late Gloria Jackson and the late Tharald W. Elliott of Columbia. She earned a master’s degree in divinity from the Candler School of Theology at Emory University and a Ph.D. from the University of South Carolina. She is employed with the United Methodist Church as a pastor.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Florence, is the son of Bennett Hodge Jr. and Deziree Hodge of Hardeeville. He earned a bachelor’s degree from USC and a master’s degree in divinity from the Candler School at Emory. He is employed with the United Methodist Church as a pastor.
The couple plan a March wedding in Columbia.
Never miss a local story.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We’ve known each other and of each other for a while. In 2016, we found ourselves continually in the same places. Anthony says that he has been interested in me for a few years.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: When we laughed about something hysterically.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: First, he made a covenant with me where he promised to love and look after me. The proposal was on Monday, Nov. 6. We were at Russo’s in Columbia, and the waitress brought me a letter he had written asking me to marry him. Then he walked over and knelt down with the engagement ring.
Comments