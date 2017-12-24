Tony Zaso and Liz Linder.
Liz Linder, Tony Zaso to wed

December 24, 2017 12:01 AM

Risley Eugene Linder and Anita Claire Linder of Columbia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Margaret Elizabeth “Liz” Linder, to Anthony Brian “Tony” Zaso, son of Jim Kilpatrick and Cindy Marie Kilpatrick of Indianapolis.

The bride-elect, a resident of Charlotte, earned a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling from the University of South Carolina. She is employed with South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation.

The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Charlotte, earned a bachelor’s degree in graphic design. He is employed with True Homes USA as a project supervisor.

The couple plan an April wedding in Charlotte.

