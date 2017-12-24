Molly McCrory, Scott Schultz marry

Mary Nicholson McCrory and Dr. Douglas Scott Schultz Jr. were united in marriage on Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Rev. Pendleton Barnes Peery officiated. The bride’s parents hosted a reception of dinner and dancing following the ceremony at Charlotte Country Club.
Molly is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Philip Walter McCrory of Charlotte. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Rollin John McCrory of Greensboro, North Carolina, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Edward Clark Wilson of High Point, North Carolina. She is a graduate of Charlotte Latin School and Wofford College, and earned her master’s degree in business administration from Wake Forest University. She is employed with Saussy Burbank as director of sales operations.
Scott is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Scott Schultz Sr. of Columbia. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Earl Sidney Schultz and Mrs. James Clyde Barker and the late Rev. Dr. James Clyde Barker, all of Columbia. He is a graduate of A.C. Flora High School and Wofford College, where the couple met. He obtained his doctorate in medicine from the Medical University of South Carolina. He is employed as an orthopedic surgery resident in Jacksonville, Florida.
Patterson Maker Miller of Charlotte attended the bride as matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Mary Rives Batchelor, Caroline Burton Griffith, Abigail Elizabeth James and the bride’s sister-in-law Lauren Perry McCrory, all of Charlotte; Katherine English Barnes of New York; Mathilde Brent Gallagher of Philadelphia; Sherry Bartley Joy of Atlanta; Sarah Ann Kana of Washington; Mary Margaret Gunn Langford of Columbia; and the bride’s sister-in-law Dr. Emery Harris McCrory of Chicago. Margaret Grace Finley of Cincinnati and Elizabeth Hardin Wansley of Davidson, North Carolina, served as flower girls. Aubrey Blair Campbell of Charlotte was a reader. Laura Sams Wansley of Davidson and Kristin Sams Crowe of High Point, both cousins of the bride, were program attendants.
The groom’s father served as best man. Groomsmen included the groom’s brother, James Campbell Schultz of Columbia; the bride’s brothers, Philip Wilson McCrory of Charlotte and Christopher Scott McCrory of Chicago; James Herbert Walker Jr., William Thomas Mills, Benjamin Dukes Simmons and Vordman Carlisle Traywick III, all of Columbia; Graham Strowd Miller and Richard Austin Coleman, both of Charlotte; and Dr. Kendall Whitfield Wannamaker Jr., of San Antonio, Texas. Dr. Lloyd McPherson Felmly of Charleston served as an usher, and Lt. Henry Markley Gass IV of Beaufort, South Carolina was an honorary usher in absentia. Ring bearer was John David Wansley III of Davidson.
The groom’s parents honored the couple with a rehearsal dinner and after-party at the Charlotte City Club on Friday evening. The aunts of the bride hosted a bridesmaids’ luncheon at Charlotte Country Club. Prior to the wedding weekend, family friends of the McCrorys and Schultzes hosted engagement parties in both Columbia and Charlotte.
The couple honeymooned in St. Lucia and reside in Jacksonville.
Comments