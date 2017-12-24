Liz Spencer, Steve Bernthal marry

Elizabeth Spencer and Steven Douglas Bernthal, both of John’s Island, were united in marriage Dec. 2 at the Island House in John’s Island. The Rev. Theron Smith officiated the 3:30 p.m. ceremony. A reception followed at the Island House.
The bride is the daughter of Eugene and Donna Spencer of Blythewood. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston, and she is employed with Dune’s Properties as director of vacation rentals.
The groom is the son of Douglas and Barbara Bernthal of Lady’s Island. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina, and he is employed with Lee Distributors as account manager.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Palmetto Strings Trio provided music.
Never miss a local story.
Matrons of honor were Anna Porter of John’s Island and Allie Grice of Atlanta. Bridesmaids were Ashley Krause, Shemah Shirbabadi and Sarah Hanzlik, all of Charleston; Karen Vaigneur of Lady’s Island; and Lisa Spencer of Blythewood. Sloane Spencer of Blythewood was flower girl.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Brad O’Farrell, Grayson Weatherford and Dylan Sams, all of Charleston; Andrew Trimmer of Austin, Texas; Jason Helms of Beaufort; Chris Vaigneur of Lady’s Island; and Jeff Spencer of Blythewood. Landon Spencer of Blythewood and Cole Vaigneur of Lady’s Island were ring bearers.
After their honeymoon in Breckenridge, Colorado, the couple will reside in John’s Island.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: At the wedding of Allie and Will Grice. Liz was a bridesmaid; Steve was college friend of Will.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Dec. 31, 2016, at the Pineapple Fountain in Charleston.
Comments