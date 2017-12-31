Joe and Roxanne Wilson celebrate 40th anniversary

U.S. Rep. Addison G. “Joe” Wilson and Roxanne Dusenbury McCrory Wilson of Springdale recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.
Joe, then of Charleston, and Roxanne, then of Florence, were married Dec. 30, 1977, at Columbia’s First Presbyterian Church with a reception at the Woodmen of the World Building in Lexington.
They have four sons: Attorney General Alan M. Wilson and daughter-in-law Jennifer of Lexington, Cmdr. Addison G. Wilson Jr. and daughter-in-law Lauren of Beaufort, retired Capt. Julian D. Wilson and daughter-in-law Joy of Lexington, and 1st Lt. Hunter Taylor Wilson of West Columbia. They have eight grandchildren: Addison III, Houston, Emily Ruth, Michael, Anna Grace, Jack, Sally, and Katherine.
Joe, a real estate attorney, is grateful to have served 17 years with perfect attendance in the State Senate. In 2001, he was elected to Congress, where he is chairman of the Readiness Subcommittee of the House Armed Services Committee and Republican Majority Assistant Whip. Roxanne is a retired teacher with Lexington District Two.
Never miss a local story.
Both enjoy public service and assisting constituents. Joe relaxes with yard work at their Springdale family home of six generations and at their mountain home, Peach Place in Cashiers, North Carolina, which overlooks Lake Jocassee and Lake Keowee.
Their proudest achievement is raising four Eagle Scouts who are raising hardworking grandchildren.
Comments