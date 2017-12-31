Poinsettia Cotillion presents 5 debutantes

The Poinsettia Cotillion, Inc. introduced five young ladies on Dec. 28, during its 17th season. The event was held in the Grand Ballroom of the Doubletree Hotel by Hilton in Columbia. The debutantes’ presentation was witnessed by family and friends who gathered to honor and pay tribute to these young ladies as they continue to develop and make their entrances into society. This year’s presentation included:
Miss Aliece Brianna Hurley is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Brian Hurley. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Alice Wyche Hurley and the late Mr. Anthony Manigault Hurley, the founders of the Poinsettia Cotillion. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Jordan Christopher Flemming. Her lady-in-waiting was Miss Rachel Hurley Johnson, and her marshal was her brother, Mr. Johnanthony Manigault Hurley.
Miss Eden Sena Kokui Segbefia is the daughter of Mr. Gideon Segbefia and Ms. Michelle Lanier. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Gerald Eugene Gary II. Her lady-in-waiting was Miss McKenzie Robinson Gary and her marshal Mr. Cameron Washington Gary. Miss Segbefia was the sixth young lady of her family to be presented, including her mother.
Miss Jamara Noel Green is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. J.R. Green. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Garrison Ervin Thomas. Her lady-in-waiting was her sister Miss Jacia Denise Green and her marshal Mr. Joshua Darryl Caldwell.
Miss Janelle Nicole Green is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. J.R. Green. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Allen Kendall Wallace. Her lady-in-waiting was Miss Hailey Savannah Duncan and her marshal Mr. Isiah Courtney Caldwell.
Miss Idalia Gabrielle Hanna is the daughter of Mr. Michael Hanna and Mrs. Sheron Simon. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Lucas Francisco Cannon-Rodriguez. Her lady-in-waiting was Miss Ryann Leevy Johnson and her marshal Mr. Randall Roy Gary II.
The Poinsettia Cotillion, Inc. was established in 1980 by Mrs. Alice Wyche Hurley and the late Mr. Anthony Manigault Hurley. Mr. and Mrs. Kenzil Summey currently serve as co-presidents. Dr. and Mrs. J.R. Green served as co-chairs for this season’s ball. The Founders’ portrait was displayed, along with portraits of this season’s debutantes. The mistress of ceremonies was Mrs. Beryl Dakers. The evening’s toastmaster was the Honorable Stephen K. Benjamin, and a tribute was given by Dr. Cheryl Caution-Parker.
