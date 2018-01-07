Eden Miller, Deonte’ Jones to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Joe Q. Hudson of Elgin are pleased to announce the engagement of their granddaughter, Eden Delores Miller, to Deonte’ Lajuan Jones.
The bride-elect, a resident of Elgin, is the daughter of Ms. Melony Hudson of Elgin.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Spartanburg, is the son of son of Mr. and Mrs. Russel Evans Jr.
The couple plan a February wedding in Ridgeway.
Never miss a local story.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Through the bride’s best friend – now maid of honor – who grew up with the groom.
Comments