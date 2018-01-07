Deonte’ Jones and Eden Miller.
Eden Miller, Deonte’ Jones to wed

January 07, 2018 12:01 AM

Mr. and Mrs. Joe Q. Hudson of Elgin are pleased to announce the engagement of their granddaughter, Eden Delores Miller, to Deonte’ Lajuan Jones.

The bride-elect, a resident of Elgin, is the daughter of Ms. Melony Hudson of Elgin.

The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Spartanburg, is the son of son of Mr. and Mrs. Russel Evans Jr.

The couple plan a February wedding in Ridgeway.

In their own words

Q: How did you meet?

A: Through the bride’s best friend – now maid of honor – who grew up with the groom.

