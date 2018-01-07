Brittney Wright, Leslie Brown Jr. to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Richard E. Baughman of Elgin are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Brittney Morgan Wright, to Leslie Timothy Brown Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Leslie T. Brown Sr. of Lugoff.
The bride-elect, a resident of Charleston, is also the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Barry E. Wright of West Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. James E. Smith of Lexington and Mrs. Irene C. Wright of Columbia. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of South Carolina, and she is employed with Afaxys Inc.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Charleston, earned a master’s degree in health administration from the Medical University of South Carolina. He is employed with MUSC.
The couple plan an April wedding in Columbia.
