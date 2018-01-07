Mary Catherine Chase, Benjamin Hess marry

Mary Catherine Chase of Columbia and Benjamin Paul Hess of Spartanburg were married Dec. 30 in Boyce Chapel at First Baptist Church in Columbia. The Rev. Wesley Derek Church officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony. A reception followed at the Members Club at WildeWood.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Edward Chase Esquire of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of the Rev. and Mrs. Fred Anderson Vaught Jr. of Savannah, Georgia, and Mr. and Mrs. Edward Roland Chase of Charlotte. She is a graduate of Ben Lippen School and the University of South Carolina, where she received a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She is pursuing a doctorate in nursing practice from the University of South Carolina, and she is employed with the William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center as a registered nurse.
The groom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Steven Paul Hess of Spartanburg. He is the grandson of Mrs. Robert Wilmer Hess and the late Mr. Hess of New Lisbon, Wisconsin, and Mrs. Saverio Sylvester Gembola and the late Mr. Gembola of Buffalo, New York. He is a graduate of Dorman High School in Spartanburg and the University of South Carolina, where he received a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in teaching. He is employed with A.C. Flora High School in Columbia.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Maid of honor was the bride’s sister, Margaret Wells Chase of Columbia. Bridesmaids were the groom’s sisters, Grace Marie Hess and Julia Ann Hess of Spartanburg; Chloe McCrea Beer of Charlotte; and Nicole Catherine Eagle, Erin Theresa Kenny, and Jacqueline Ann Nolan, all of Baltimore.
Steven Paul Hess served as his son’s best man. Groomsmen were the bride’s brother, Michael Wells Chase, Jake Michael Mellow and Ross Dubose Fuller, all of Columbia; Joseph Bennett Kelly Jr. of Lugoff; David Joel Dunlap of Greenville; and James Lewis Colwell Jr. of Starkville, Mississippi.
The bride’s grandfather, the Rev. Vaught, gave the invocation. Guests were greeted by Sarah Ashley McCaskill, Brinnan Wimberly Martin, and Madeline Warner Welsh, all of Columbia.
After a wedding trip to Cancun, the couple will reside in Columbia.
