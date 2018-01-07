Kelley Eaker, Christopher Nance marry

Kelley Cole Eaker of Columbia and Christopher Douglas Nance of Columbus, Georgia, were united in marriage Jan. 6 at Oldfield Plantation in Okatie. The Rev. Kevin Brown officiated the 4:30 p.m. ceremony. A reception followed.
The bride is the daughter of Kimberly Eaker of Columbia and Christopher Eaker of Blythewood. A graduate of the University of South Carolina, she is employed with the Columbia Heart Clinic.
The groom is the son of Kimberly and Steve Nance of Port Saint Lucie, Florida. A graduate of the University of South Carolina, he is pursuing a doctorate at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
The bride was escorted by her father given in marriage by her parents. The groom was escorted by his mother and given in marriage by his parents.
Maid of honor was Cassidy Calcutt of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Ashleigh Mason and Kayla Gupton, both of Columbia; Tiffany Orteza of Upland, California; Heather Studer and Kelly Gallentine, both of Charleston; Kendall DeAndreis of San Francisco; Ansley Henery of Laurens; Katherine Castro of Denver; and Megan Lebda of Charlotte. Aubrey Henery of Laurens and Amara Lopez of Killeen, Texas, were flower girls. Kaytlyn Calcutt of Arizona was junior bridesmaid. Jennifer Lopez of Killeen was an honorary attendant.
Best man was Jeremiah Nance of Salt Lake City. Groomsmen were Jake Dubose, Dorian Lawhead, and Scott Gupton, all of Columbia; Patrick McKillion of Phenix City, Alabama; Dylan Henery of Laurens; Doug Lebda of Charlotte; Allen Lawhead of Chapin; Rob Rodenberg of Pearland; and Jeff Smith of Sumter. Senca Lopez of Killeen was ring bearer.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: USC biology lab.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: More over time than one instant. He has become my best friend, makes me laugh at all the silly, crazy things he does or says, will do anything for anyone, loves helping people and is always up for a fun time.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: He surprised me first by taking me skydiving! Then after the jump, he gave me and even bigger surprise! He had roses and champagne on the picnic table and got down on one knee. Afterward, several of my friends jumped out of hiding in the bushes to help celebrate. What an adrenaline-driven day!
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: Celebrating with friends and family. Finally getting married after dating for 7 1/2 years!
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: On my birthday, I wanted a nice, peaceful day so I took of work and decided to celebrate by looking at venues and trying on wedding dresses. I visited and fell in love with my venue and knew that was it from the moment I pulled up and saw how beautiful it was!
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: Chris and I like a variety of music from oldies to pop to rock to traditional and classics. The songs will all be ones that we both love and probably have danced to or sang together in the car.
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What are they?
A: I’m borrowing a ring from Chris’s family that’s more than 200 years old, and I’m starting the tradition of having a new sixpence in my shoe to pass on to my future family.
