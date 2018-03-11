Tami Taylor, Pete Dyer to wed

Together with their families, Tamika Latoya “Tami” Taylor and Aldwynne “Pete” Dyer are pleased to announce their engagement.
The bride-elect, a resident of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, is the daughter of Ernie D. Glymph of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of the late Francina Glymph, Mrs. Lizzie M. Stewart of Columbia, the late Edward and Mattie Lee of Eutawville, and the late Pompy and Lourine D. Taylor of Holly Hill. She earned a bachelor’s degree in history and political science from the University of South Carolina and a Juris Doctor from the Howard University School of Law. She is employed with a utility company in the District of Columbia as associate general counsel and serves on several public and private boards and in community service programs that address issues of access to justice.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the son of Mrs. Omega Golden of Sumter and the late Bill Golden. He is the grandson of the late Winford and Elizabeth Moss of Greer and the late Heyward and Clara Golden of Sumter. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical and computer engineering from USC, and he is employed with the Kelly Mitchell Group as lead software developer.
The couple plan a May wedding in Columbia.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met almost 25 years at the University of South Carolina. We reconnected, and the rest is history.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: When he took me to New Orleans for my birthday.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: He proposed on Oct. 1 – a very warm day – while kneeling at my door.
