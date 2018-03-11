Patsy and Bill South.
Bill and Patsy South celebrate 50th anniversary

March 11, 2018 12:01 AM

Bill and Patsy South of Columbia recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family at Zorba’s Greek Restaurant.

The couple met on a blind date in 1967, and were married March 9, 1968, at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Columbia.

They have one son, Billy (Kimberly), and the joy of their lives, their 9-year-old granddaughter, Kendall Elyse.

In their semi-retirement, they enjoy reading, spending time with family and friends, and doting on their granddaughter.

In her own words

Q: How did you meet?

A: On a blind date. My cousin called me and asked me if I would date her boyfriend’s roommate. At first I said no, but she talked me into it. We later fixed my best friend and Bill’s best friend up on a blind date. They hit it off and were later married also. We are all still best friends today.

Q: What was your favorite part of your wedding day?

A: When the ceremony was over. I was a nervous wreck during the service. I thought everyone could see my legs shaking.

Q: What do you wish you’d known your first year of marriage?

A: That my marriage wasn’t going to be just like my Mom and Dad’s. They were such a perfect couple. I was disappointed until I realized that we had to set our own course. Obviously, it worked.

Q: Tell us about a favorite moment in your marriage.

A: When our son was born, and more recently, when our granddaughter was born.

