Ronnie and Debby Alcorn celebrate 45th anniversary

Ronnie LeGrand Alcorn and Debby Hinson Alcorn met in 1971 at an old-fashioned square dance in the Dutch Fork area.
They were married March 17, 1973, at Greenlawn Baptist Church in Columbia.
Their children are Jeremy (Cathy) and Erin Ricottilli (Wayne). They are the proud grandparents of four beautiful granddaughters: Brooke and Callie Alcorn and Katelyn and Caroline Ricottilli.
Ronnie retired from the S.C Army National Guard and the S.C. Forestry Commission. Debby retired from Lexington-Richland District Five’s special needs transportation program.
They reside on the family livestock farm in Irmo. Ronnie and Debby are active in their church and community events. Both enjoy their summers in Maggie Valley, North Carolina.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Met in 1971 at an old-fashioned square dance in the Dutch Fork area.
Q: What was your favorite part of your wedding day?
A: Knowing that we were going to live our life happy in the country.
Q: What do you wish you’d known your first year of marriage?
A: I wish I could have cooked like my husband’s mother.
Q: Tell us about a favorite moment in your marriage.
A: Raising two kids into successful adults and being blessed with four dear grandchildren.
