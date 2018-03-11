Shannon Olsen, Mark Lisle marry

Shannon Elizabeth Olsen and Mark Joseph Lisle Jr., both of Chapin, were united in marriage March 10 at the Chickawa Outdoor Center in Lexington. The Rev. Charles Jackson Jr. officiated the 5 o’clock ceremony. A reception followed.
The bride is the daughter of Lesha Harper Olsen and Harvey Andrew Olsen of Irmo. She is the granddaughter of the late Raymond Harper, the late Eva Harper, the late Andrew Olsen and the late Katherine Olsen. She earned an associate degree in health information management, and she is employed with Palmetto Health as a medical record coder.
The groom is the son of Anne Claiborne Lisle and Mark Joseph Lisle Sr. of Irmo. He is the grandson of Battle Claiborne of Cornersville, Tennessee and the late Susan Claiborne and Zeneda Lisle of Nashville, Tennessee and the late Benjamin Lisle. He earned an associate degree in arts, and he is employed with the University of South Carolina Athletics Department.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The groom was given in marriage by his parents.
Matrons of honor were Katie Olsen Patel of Washington, D.C., and Angela Olsen Falatok of Charleston. Bridesmaids were MaggieGrace Lisle, Kiersten Pough, April Bodi and Linda Burnham, all of Irmo; Allison Harley and Lauren Harley, both of Charleston; and Chloe Cardwell of Lexington. Caroline Falatok of Charleston and Finnegan Purdy of Nashville were flower girls. Rebecca Felder of Orangeburg was an honorary bridesmaid.
Best men were Gordon Lisle of Irmo and Lawrence Reed of Augusta, Georgia. Groomsmen were Kody McGhee of Sumter; Jim Harris and Araj Mehdi, both of Lexington; Ethan Lynch of Indianapolis; and Brandon Stewart and Jeff Levesque, both of Irmo. William Falatok of Charleston and Rocky Claiborne of Nashville were ring bearers.
After their honeymoon cruise to the Caribbean Sea, the couple will reside in Chapin.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met through mutual friends in high school. We never really talked to each other at first. Then one day, when I was walking down the stairs to my next class, I saw Mark was at the bottom of the stairwell. Suddenly, he literally swept me off my feet by grabbing me by the legs as I reached the bottom step. As he grabbed me he spun me around and all I could do is let out a loud “wheee!” After this random, goofy act, we started talking.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Mark proposed to me in Puerto Rico in front of the El Yunque National Rainforest’s La Mina Falls. We were vacationing with a group of friends, and they were all in on it. When we finally got the falls after a long hike, Mark asked if someone could take a photo of him and I in front of the waterfall. I began to pose and couldn’t help but notice everyone pulling out their phones to take the picture, which I thought was very odd. What I didn’t notice, however, were the two photographers Mark hired. Mark then said to wait and that he had to “tie his shoe.” He then pulled out a beautiful engraved birch wood box. I later found out that he had actually made the box out a piece of birch wood. He then popped the question, and all I could do was cry the happiest tears I’ve ever had. But of course I said yes!
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: Saying my own wedding vows, saying “I do,” and dancing the night away with my husband.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: The Chickawa Outdoor Center has the perfect rustic woodland look that we wanted. It’s also located right on the river, giving it some great backdrops for photos.
Q: What are your something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue?
A: Something old, grandmother’s pin; something new, wedding dress; something borrowed, grandmother’s pin; something blue, blue flats.
