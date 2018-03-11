Caroline Boineau, James Thomas to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Trippett Boineau Jr. of Murrells Inlet are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Caroline DeVeaux Boineau, to Mr. James Austin Thomas, son of the Honorable Paula Thomas and Mr. Don Thomas of Pawleys Island.
The bride-elect, a resident of Murrells Inlet, and is the granddaughter of Mr. Robert Trippett Boineau Sr. of Columbia, Mrs. Dotsy Lloyd Boineau of Mount Pleasant and the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry Capozzolo of Bangor, Pennsylvania. A 2010 graduate of Coastal Carolina University, she is employed with Tradd Residential as a Realtor.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Murrells Inlet, is the grandson of Mr. James Lee Hinson and Mrs. Betty Graham Hinson of Manning and the late Mr. and Mrs.Stanley Koslowski of Summerville. A 2011 graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law, Austin is an attorney and founding partner with the Grooms & Thomas Law Firm of Myrtle Beach.
A June wedding at Brookgreen Gardens is planned.
Comments