Ken and Pat Wood of Columbia celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Kenneth L. "Ken" and Patricia F. "Pat" Wood of Columbia recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married March 16, 1968, at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Walhalla.
Their children are Andrea W. (David Crockett) Derrick and David K. (Lisa) Wood, both of Columbia.
They have five grandchildren: Kenneth Derrick, Hayden Gamarra, Isabelle Wood, Ivy Wood, and Noah Wood.
Ken retired as a retail manager from both the campus bookstore at the University of South Carolina and Sears, and Pat retired as a branch librarian from the Cooper Branch of Richland Library.
They are members of Bethel United Methodist Church.
