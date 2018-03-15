Paige Cook, John Sharpe marry

Amanda Paige Cook and John Nicolas Sharpe, both of Gaston, were united in marriage March 2 at T&S Farms in Batesburg. Stacey Ward officiated the 6 o'clock ceremony. A reception followed at T&S Farms.
The bride is the daughter of Allan and Julie Cook of Gaston. She is the granddaughter of Joe and Judy Rabon, Linda Cook and Gerald Cook. A graduate of Swansea High School, she is employed with First Heritage Credit.
The groom is the son of John and Gail Sharpe of Cayce. He is the grandson of Alfred and Diane Harbuck and Ezell and Barbara Sharpe. A graduate of Swansea High School, he is employed with John Harris Body Shop.
The bride was given in marriage by her father. Maid of honor was Catelyn Thornton. Bridesmaids were Krista Bonnette, Kayla Phillips, Casey Tadlock and Brittany Masquelier. Breeanna Taggett was flower girl.
Best man was A. Chad Cook. Groomsmen were Kyle Sandy, Harley Phillips, Michael Briggman and Andrew Kirchinger.
After their honeymoon in Tennessee , the couple will reside in Gaston.
