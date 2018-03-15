Stephanie Gladney, Brian Warfield to wed in Paris, France

Victoria Moorer and Melvin Gladney of Irmo are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Stephanie Danielle Gladney, to Brian Douglas Warfield, son of Joanne and Jay Warfield of Sun City.
The bride-elect, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida, is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. C.J. Gladney and the late Mr. and Mrs. John D. Moorer Jr. A graduate of the University of South Carolina and of Florida Coastal School of Law, she is employed with Healogics, Inc., as associate general counsel.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Jacksonville, is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Mohn Sr. and Mrs. Ruth Warfield and the late Mr. Alden Warfield. A graduate of the University of Cincinnati and of the University of Florida, he is employed with The Haskell Company as group lead structural engineer.
The couple plan an April wedding in Paris.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Living in the same condominium building.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: It was at our favorite spot on Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island, Georgia.
