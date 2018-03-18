Paul and Jackie Gowder celebrate 60th anniversary

Paul F. and Jacquelyn L. "Jackie" Gowder of Irmo recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married March 16, 1958, in Charleston.
They have four children: Judy and her husband, Mitchel, of Cary, North Carolina; Kevin of Orlando, Florida; Scott and his wife, Karen, of Pearland, Texas; and Tim of Irmo. Their two grandchildren are Joshua Soltys of Tokyo, Japan, and Jordan Soltys of Cary.
Their children are giving an anniversary luncheon in their honor at Grecian Gardens in West Columbia.
"We give thanks to God for the love and support of our wonderful Christian family and countless Christian friends over the years," they write.
Never miss a local story.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met at Asbury Methodist Church in Charleston.
Q: What was your favorite part of your wedding day?
A: It was just a special day, knowing we would be starting our life together and having all of our family and friends there with us.
Q: Tell us about a favorite moment in your marriage.
A: The birth of each one of our children was special.
Comments