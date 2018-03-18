Nedra Schomp to celebrate 100th birthday

Nedra Mae Schomp of Columbia will soon celebrate her 100th birthday. She was born March 19, 1918.
For most of her long life, Nedra has been very active and unafraid to try new things and experiences. Her life verse is Philippians 4:13, which says, "I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength."
"She has set a wonderful example for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren," writes granddaughter Mandy McLean.
Nedra was married to the late Alva Schomp for 46 years. Her children are Sherry Roberts of Columbia and Nedra Smith of Blythewood.
Her grandchildren — Janet Roberts, Laura Adair, Buddy Meetze, Mandy McLean and Sherry Rupprecht — all live in the greater Columbia area. She has 11 great-grandchildren.
Nedra will celebrate this milestone birthday with her family at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Sherry Roberts.
