Ellen Seale, George Grieve to marry

Howard William Seale and Debra Dunlop Seale of Chapin are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Ellen Leigh Seale, to George Lewis Grieve, son of George Alfred Grieve and Dorothy Meyers Grieve of Aiken.
The bride-elect, a resident of Columbia, earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education and is completing a master's degree in language and literacy at the University of South Carolina. She is employed in Northeast Columbia as a third-grade teacher.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Columbia, earned bachelor's and master's degrees in exercise science and is completing a Ph.D. in Exercise Science at the University of South Carolina.
The couple plan a June wedding in Columbia.
