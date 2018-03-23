Brian St. John, Asheley Scott marry

Mr. Brian Stephen St. John and Miss Asheley Cecille Scott, both of Columbia, were united in marriage on Feb. 17. The Rev. Dr. Tony A. Metze officiated the 5 o'clock ceremony. A reception followed at City Market in Columbia.
The bride, escorted by her father, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Ballentine Scott of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Walter Taylor Mikell Jr. and the late Mr. Walter Taylor Mikell Jr. and the late Mr. and Mrs. Paul Mendenhall Scott Sr. and the late Mrs. Jean Chalk Scott. She earned a bachelor's degree in design from Clemson University and a master's degree in architecture from Georgia Institute of Technology. She is an architect and owner of 1x1 Design in Columbia.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Lawrence St. John of Fripp Island. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Harry E. Kreuzman and the late Mr. and Mrs. Lewis William St. John. He earned a bachelor's degree in business management from North Carolina State University. He is employed with The Raymond Cooperation as national account manager.
The groom's daughter, Miss Holston Kreuz St. John of Columbia, served as maid of honor. Matrons of honor were Ashley Freeman Balakas of Denver; Lindsey Caston Cecil of Greenville; Mary Frances Sabalis Daly of Alexandria, Virginia; the bride's sister-in-law, Elizabeth Tapp Scott of Columbia; and Jenny Draffin Smith of Florence. The bride's niece, Elizabeth Ann Scott of Columbia, was flower girl.
Never miss a local story.
John Elmer Lansche of Columbia served as best man. Groomsmen were Nathan Bryan Boyer of Huntersville, North Carolina; Spencer David Qualls of Wilmington, Delaware; the bride's brother, John Mikell Scott of Columbia; and the groom's father, Stephen Lawrence St. John of Fripp Island. Ring bearers were James Matheson Daly of Alexandria and Wesley Edward Smith of Florence.
Bell ringers were Emily Wood Lansche and Andrews Nexsen Lansche, both of Columbia. Guests were greeted by Anna Gray Fender, Shay Dallas Lansche, and Emily Ardis Stavrou, all of Columbia. Music for the ceremony was provided by Edgewire Music.
After a honeymoon to Hawaii, the couple reside in Columbia.
Comments