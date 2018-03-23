Grace Miller, Taylor McSwain marry

Anna Grace Miller of Clover and Taylor David McSwain of York were united in marriage Jan. 13 at half after five o’clock at First Presbyterian Church in York. The Rev. Brandon S. Martin of North Myrtle Beach officiated the ceremony. The bride’s parents hosted a reception following the ceremony at The Magnolia Room at Laurel Creek in Rock Hill.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William John Miller II of Clover. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Anna Banks of Rock Hill, the late Mr. Samuel Alexander Banks, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Hallock Miller of Columbia. A graduate of Charlotte Country Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina, and York Technical College in Rock Hill, she is a registered dental hygienist with Dr. Bruce Miller at Charlotte Prosthodontics in Charlotte.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. David Scott McSwain of York. He is the grandson of Mrs. Joyce Taylor of Lancaster, the late Mr. George Furman Taylor, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Elijah Perry McSwain of York. A graduate of York Comprehensive High School in York and Winthrop University in Rock Hill, he is employed with York School District 1 as a physical education teacher at Hickory Grove-Sharon Elementary School. He is also pursuing a graduate degree.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Matron of honor was the bride's cousin, Reagan Mobley McCracken of Elgin. Bridesmaids were Jeslyn Sugenia Blair of Concord, North Carolina; Alexandra Pharr Carstarphen, Sarah Lovatt Johnson and Melissa Duke Singleton, all of Charlotte; Amy Ruth Jeffcoat, Courtney Norman McSwain and Jessica Michelle Mitchell, all of York; Anna Leigh McSwain of Rock Hill; Chrislin Lovelace Mobley, Emma Anne Mobley, Mary Kate Pursley and Brittany Fairman Wallace, all of Clover; and Jacquelyn Marie Persinger of Columbia.
Best man was the groom's father. Groomsmen were Michael Ryan Brandenburg, John Lawson Good, Gaines Deaton Harper, Hunter Norman Ligon, Casey Scott McSwain and James Luke Smith IV, all of York; Kraig Jay Dean, Travis Coal Heffner, Russell Marvin Mobley, Clinton Ward Mobley, Matthew Brian Sanders and Kris Stuart Thompson, all of Clover; and David Stanton Henderson of Hickory Grove.
Flower girls were the bride's cousin Miller Rose McCracken of Elgin and the groom's niece, Milleigh Ann McSwain of York. Greeters and guest registry attendants were Steve and Cathy Ferrell and Zack and Kippen Lester, all of Clover.
Mary Kate and Johnny Pursley, Brittany and Tommy Wallace, and Amy and Adam Jeffcoat hosted an October couples shower in Clover. Cathy Ferrrell hosted a November bridal shower brunch in Clover. Ann Broom, Beverly Meares, Kim Ramsey, and Laura Wright hosted a December gift card shower in York. The bride's aunt Rose Butterfield hosted the bridesmaids’ luncheon at The Garden Café in York. The groom's parents hosted a Night Before Party and rehearsal dinner at The Chantilly in York.
After a honeymoon in Breckenridge, Colorado, the couple reside in Clover.
