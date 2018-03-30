Mackenzie Van Dam, Brent Takach marry

Mackenzie Leigh Van Dam and Brent Michael Takach, both of Columbia, were united in marriage March 24 at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia. The Rev. Dr. Derek W.H. Thomas officiated the 6 o'clock ceremony. A reception followed at 1208 Washington Place.
The bride is the daughter of Elizabeth Ann and Gerald Ross Van Dam of Franklin, Tennessee. She is the granddaughter of Betty Lou Wiersma and the late Robert Sidney Wiersma and Ruth June Van Dam and the late Gerald Van Dam, all of Grand Rapids, Michigan. She earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Tennessee and a master's degree in education from the University of South Carolina. She is employed with Thomas Law Firm as a paralegal.
The groom is the son of Sharon Chavis and Thomas Andrew Takach Sr. of Chapin. He is the grandson of the late Wyllene Wells and J.L. Chavis of Columbia and the late Margaret Squirlock and Michael Thomas Takach of Irmo. He earned a bachelor's degree in history from the University of South Carolina and a Juris Doctor from Appalachian School of Law. He is employed with Thomas Law Firm as an attorney.
The bride was escorted by her father. Soloist Scott Oatley and organist Thomas Russell provided music.
Maid of honor was Lauren Elizabeth Van Dam of Nashville, Tennessee. Bridesmaids were Anna Carolyn Brown of Mount Juliet, Tennessee; Ashton Caroline Davies of Washington, D.C.; Julia Patricia Flint of San Marcos, Texas; Katelyn Ann Hubbell of Arlington, Virginia; and Michelle Singer Thomas of Columbia. Allie Grace Takach of Chapin and Margaret Elaine Thomas of Columbia were flower girls.
Best man was the groom's father. Groomsmen were Thomas Andrew Takach Jr. of Chapin; Jay Lawrence Chavis Takach of Montgomery, Ohio; Charles Timothy Meetze II of Lexington; and Cameron Lee Pierce and Mark Steven Thomas, both of Columbia. George Edward Thomas of Columbia was ring bearer. Ushers were Thomas Andrew Takach III of Chapin and John Robert Thomas and Samuel Jay Thomas, both of Columbia.
After their honeymoon in Bahamas, the couple will reside in Columbia.
In their own words
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Brent and Mackenzie went to USC's Historic Horseshoe "for Thomas Law Firm headshots," but no one else arrived! Under one of the gorgeous oaks, Brent told Mackenzie how much he loved her, got down on one knee and asked her to marry him. After, Brent drove her to her home where both families were waiting to celebrate.
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: Most looking forward to all of our family and friends being together in one place celebrating our love!
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: We are members at First Presbyterian Church, so that was an easy choice. We both fell in love with the historic architecture and charm of 1208 Washington Place — we didn't even look anywhere else!
Q: What are your something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue?
A: Old: The bride's wedding band is made from a white gold and diamond bracelet of her paternal grandmothers, and her handkerchief is made from her maternal grandmother's wedding gown.
New, wedding dress; borrowed, her mother's veil; blue: a blue patch from the shirt the groom wore on their first date is sewn into the bride's dress with the bride's maiden monogram.
