Taylor Smith, Austin Pell marry

Taylor Roberts Smith and Austin Robert Pell, both of Atlanta, were united in marriage March 24 at the Memorial Gardens at the South Carolina Lace House and Gardens in Columbia. The Rev. Gary Loadholdt of Redeemer Lutheran Church officiated the 5 o'clock ceremony. A reception followed on the mall at the Lace House.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Jennings Smith Jr. of Lexington. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Oneita Smith and the late Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Jennings Smith Sr., all of Socastee, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Francis David Smith of Mullins. A graduate of Lexington High School, she earned a bachelor's degree in health science from Clemson University and a doctorate in physical therapy from Augusta. She is employed with Roselane Health and Rehabilitation in Marietta, Georgia, as a physical therapist.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Stuart Pell of Lexington. He is the grandson of Mrs. Frances Weiss Pell and the late Robert Austin Pell and Mrs. Helen Dominick Morris and the late Olin Robert Morris. A graduate of Irmo High School, he earned a bachelor's degree in construction science and management from Clemson University. He is employed with Brasfield and Gorrie as project manager.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Soloist and guitarist Luke Reeves and pianist Shelby Felker provided music.
Maids of honor were Austin Jennings Smith of Savannah, Georgia, and Katelyn Sloan Leitner of Greenville. Bridesmaids were Mary Alice McBurney Bonselaar of Atlanta; Jenna Elizabeth Brown of Dallas; Kaitlin Marie Pell of Irmo; Courtney Nicole Price of Greenville, Georgia; and Megan Robertson Tardy of Washington D.C. Isabella Mac Bellamy of Myrtle Beach and Ellie Parker Burleson of Concord, North Carolina were flower girls.
Best man was the groom's father. Groomsmen were Dylan Jorge Bonselaar of Atlanta; Tyler Joseph Buck of Gastonia, North Carolina; Derrick Chalmers Evans and William Kyle Inabinet, both of Dutch Fork; and Zachary Alan Hance and Kyle Joseph Summer, both of Greenville. Jones Trent Burleson of Concord was ring bearer.
After their honeymoon in Cancun, Mexico, the couple will reside in Atlanta.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: At Clemson University during their freshman year.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Austin took Taylor up to Wolf Mountain Vineyards in Dahlonega, Georgia, for a "wine tasting" with friends.
