Elizabeth Leber, William Bussell Jr. to wed

Ms. Jean Antoinette Eugene of Falls Church, Virginia, and Mr. Edward Charles Leber Jr. of Clarksville, Georgia, announce the engagement of their daughter, Elizabeth Eugene Leber, to William Lee Bussell Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. W. Lee Bussell of Chapin.
The bride-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Casmir B. Eugene of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Edward Charles Leber of Blauvelt, New York. A graduate of the College of Charleston and the University of South Carolina School of Law, she is employed with the South Carolina Education Lottery as security manager.
The bridegroom-elect, also a resident of Columbia, is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Jack D. Mobley of Columbia and the late Mr. and Mrs. Howard Bussell of Thomson, Georgia. A graduate of Presbyterian College, he is employed with NAI Avant as a broker.
A July wedding is planned in Columbia.
Comments