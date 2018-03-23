Courtney Herring, David Anderson Jr. wed

Courtney Grace Herring of Sullivan's Island and David Good Anderson Jr. of Charleston were united in marriage at a family wedding Feb. 10 at The Citadel Summerall Chapel. The Rev. Kim Trimboli officiated the noon ceremony. A dinner reception followed.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roger D. Herring of Ridgeway. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Betty Northcutt and the late Mr. Lincoln Northcutt Jr. and the late Mr. and Mrs. Finkley Herring. She earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations and political science from the University of South Carolina. She is employed with CVS Health in government affairs.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. David Good Anderson Sr. of Rock Hill. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Wesley Anderson Jr. and the late Mr. and Mrs. Scott Arthur Ritter Jr. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from The Citadel and is employed with IPS Packaging in sales.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her father. The mother of the bride shared verses from the Psalms.
Matron of honor was Mrs. Mandi Bello, sister of the bride. Bridesmaid was Sophie Bello, and flower girls were Hazel Bello and Finleigh Anderson, all of Charleston.
The best man was the groom's father. Groomsman was Wesley Anderson, brother of the groom, and ring bearers were Ellis Anderson of Rock Hill and Gus Bello of Charleston.
The couple will reside in Charleston.
