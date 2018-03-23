Helen Laffitte, Timothy Hill to wed

Dr. and Mrs. Moses Tucker Laffitte III of Columbia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Helen Harvey Laffitte to Timothy Daniel Hill of Tarboro, North Carolina.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Dr. M. Tucker Laffitte Jr. and the late Nell Lightsey Laffitte of Columbia and Mr. William Brantley Harvey Jr. and the late Helen Coggeshall Harvey of Beaufort. She is a graduate of Hammond School and attended the University of North Carolina. She owns Greenhill Sport Horses in Aiken.
The bridegroom-elect is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Glenn Hill of Tarboro. He is the grandson of the Rev. Glenn Lee Hill and the late Betty Sue Giddens Hill of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and Mr. and Mrs.Wayne Gary Coonfare of Coos Bay, Oregon. He graduated from Hill Country Academy and Edgecombe Community College, with a degree in pre-engineering, and attended North Carolina State University. He is employed with Edwards, Inc.
The couple plan a May wedding in Aiken.
Comments