Virginia Gilliam, Keith Walker marry

Virginia Adams Gilliam and Braden Keith Walker, both of West Columbia, were united in marriage March 31 at Wintergreen Woods in Lexington. The Rev. Dr. Georg Retzlaff officiated the 4:30 p.m. ceremony. A reception followed at Wintergreen Woods.

The bride is the daughter of Mark Eurell and Susan Lambe Gilliam of West Columbia. She is the granddaughter of the late Stanley S. Lambe of Orlando, Florida; the late Virginia A. Lambe of Oxford, North Carolina; and the late Eurell and Joyce D. Gilliam of Cayce. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management, and she is employed with The State newspaper as direct response coordinator.

The groom is the son of Braden Tressler Walker Jr. and Carol Faye Walker of West Columbia. He is the grandson of Braden T. and Kathryn L. Walker and the late Carolyn M. Walker and Ruby Faye Cribb and the late Carol David Cribb, all of Columbia. He earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education from South Carolina State University, and he is employed with Richland One School District as football coach and head strength coach at Columbia High School.

The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.

Matron of honor was Haley Brooke Thompson of Charleston. Bridesmaids were Carol Denise Milhouse and Amanda Danielle Boyd, both of West Columbia; Caitlin Poole Gilliam and Marrett Elaine Rawls, both of Cayce; and Chloe Blythe Cardwell of Lexington. Madelyn Lorelai Milhouse of West Columbia was flower girl. Paige Starnes Turner of Lexington was reader.

Best man was the groom's father. Groomsmen were Roger Lee Stafford, Matthew Morgan Milhouse and Preston Northcutt Deaver, all of West Columbia; Taylor Davis Gilliam of Cayce; and Braden Walker of Lexington. Connor Davis Gilliam of Cayce was ring bearer.

After their honeymoon in Montego Bay, Jamaica, the couple will reside in West Columbia.

In their own words

Q: How did you meet?

Both: We met through a mutual friend, Texas Nation.

Q: When did you know your fiance was "the one"?

Virginia: To be perfectly honest, I took an interest in Keith when he ate the rest of my slice of pizza. Traditionally, I would agree that pepperoni isn’t overly romantic, but when he said, “Are you going to finish that?” my heart sped up a little.

One particular instance stands out, as to when I was really picturing myself spending the rest of my life with this guy. I probably watched a bit too much HGTV and decided changing the flooring in my kitchen would be fun. How hard could it be to take up a little flooring? Well, 14 hours and four different layers of flooring later, let’s just say we learned. Through all that hard work, Keith was just as dedicated and loving as he always is.

His humble nature makes him a wonderful football coach, and I was quickly beginning to picture myself as a football coach’s wife.

Keith: When you start to see yourself with someone, you see just how great they are. I soon realized that she likes to ask questions throughout movies and hiccups louder than anyone I’ve ever met, but she still surprised me every moment with how great she was.

Some of our earlier dates included cooking. I soon saw her skills were limited to measuring and stirring, and luckily for me, we didn’t starve. But what she lacked in cooking skills, she more than made up for in love and kindness. (She’s better at cooking now, don’t worry.)

Virginia’s allergies seemed to grow worse this past spring because she seemed to clear her throat during jewelry store commercials. So I thought, no better cure for allergies than an engagement ring.

Q: Tell us about the proposal.

Virginia: On my birthday, Keith took me out to dinner at Terra, a delicious restaurant that has a wonderful view of the downtown skyline. After dinner, we were walking hand-in-hand down the sidewalk. The sun was beginning to set, and Keith said, “Look how pretty downtown looks.” I turned around to look at it once more, and when I turned back around to face Keith, he was down on one knee holding out a box containing the most beautiful ring. “Virginia Adams Gilliam, will you marry me?”

The rest is a little blurry for me, because the next thing I remember is crying and hugging him, and the ring was on my finger.

Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?

Virginia: I'm most looking forward to marrying the love of my life, before God, surrounded by our loved ones.

Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?

Both: We had already heard wonderful things about this venue from people who had been married there. When we arrived on site, we immediately fell in love with the atmosphere, and the owners were so kind and welcoming.

Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?

Virginia: My processional is my mother's favorite piece of classical music, Pachelbel's Canon in D. This is also one of the first pieces I learned to play on the piano.

Q: What are your something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue?

Virginia: Something old, repurposed my mom's wedding veil; something new, my wedding dress; something borrowed, my mother's earrings, which were a gift from my father on their wedding day; something blue, my garter.