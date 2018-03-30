Shorey Dargan, David Egan marry

Caroline Shorey Dargan of Darlington and David Anthony Egan of Spartanburg were married on March 17 at First Presbyterian Church in Myrtle Beach. The Revs. John Brearley and Kevin Cauley performed the evening ceremony. A reception followed at the Pine Lakes Country Club in Myrtle Beach.
The bride, who was escorted by her father, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Archie Shaw Dargan III of Darlington. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Archie Shaw Dargan Jr. of Myrtle Beach and Mrs. Merle Threlkeld Fields and the late Mr. Dallas Norman Fields of Comer, Georgia. The bride received a bachelor's degree in early childhood and elementary education from Converse College. She is employed with Dargan Construction Company in Myrtle Beach.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. James Joseph Egan of Aiken. He is the grandson of Mrs. Mary Ann Goss Egan and the late Mr. James Gerad Egan of Greenville and Mrs. Armine Neville Richardson and the late Dr. James Albert Richardson of Charleston. The groom received a bachelor's degree in crop soil and environmental science from Virginia Tech University, and he is employed with Crescent Coast Insurance in Myrtle Beach.
Matron of honor was Mrs. Nichole Dargan Ambos, sister of the bride. Best man was Mr. Christopher James Egan, brother of the groom.
Never miss a local story.
Bridesmaids were Caroline Shaw Ambos, niece of the bride; Dawn Hendrix Benton; Caroline Dargan Johnson, cousin of the bride; Graham James Segars; Tatiana Mikhailouskaya Sheffer; and Brandis Watkins Swink.
Groomsmen were Harold Carter Ambos, brother-in-law of bride; Archie Shaw Dargan IV, brother of the bride; Mason Harold Hicks; Nicholas Wayne Scott; Walter Edward Standish IV; and William James Yates.
Ushers were Mr. Michael James Rudden and Mr. Justin Gregory Sees.
After a honeymoon trip to Montego Bay, Jamaica, the couple will reside in Myrtle Beach.
Comments