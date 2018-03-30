Sheila Elliott, Anthony Hodge marry

The Rev. Dr. Sheila L. Elliott of Columbia, South Carolina and the Rev. Anthony Hodge of Florence, South Carolina were united in marriage March 8 at Francis Burns United Methodist Church in Columbia. The Rev. Otis Scott officiated the 6 o'clock ceremony. A reception followed at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center.

The bride is the daughter of the late Gloria Jackson and Tharald W. Elliott of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of the late Carrie and Frank Jackson of Columbia. She earned a bachelor's degree from Emory University, a master's degree in divinity from Candler School of Theology in Atlanta, and her Ph.D. from the University of South Carolina. She is employed as a pastor.

The groom is the son of Deziree and Bennett Hodge Jr. of Hardeeville. He is the grandson of the late Cora and Benjamin Brown of Hardeeville. He studied at Emory University and earned a bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina and a master's degree from Candler School of Theology. He is employed as a pastor.

The bride was escorted by her uncle Henry Breeland. Saxophonist Isaac McClinton, soloist and pianist Jennifer Redmond, and drummer Alvin Redmond provided music.

Maid of honor was Larisha Porter of Nuneaton, England. Matron of honor was Nelda Canada of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Grace Tretter of Louisville, Kentucky, and Maxine Thompson of Stafford, Virginia. McKenzie Olivia White of Charlotte, North Carolina was bell ringer.

Best man was Stanley Webber of Charleston. Groomsmen were Tharald C. Elliott Sr.; Jackson C. Elliott of Charlotte; and Keith Staton of Columbia. Hannelore Tretter of Louisville was ring bearer. Tharald C. Elliott Jr., Daniel Canada, and Lyles Williams Jr. served as ushers.

Melissa Elliott was attendant, and the Revs. Redonia Thomas and Sharon Gamble served as hostesses.

After their honeymoon in Asheville, North Carolina, the couple will reside in Florence.

In their own words

Q: How did you meet?

A: At church, we're both pastors.

Q: When did you know your spouse was "the one"?

A: When we could pray together.

Q: Tell us about the proposal.

A: On Nov. 6, he tried to throw me a curve by having the waitress bring me a letter he had written. After I read the letter, he came and knelt down with the engagement ring.

Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?

A: The ceremony, sharing the vows that we wrote.

Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?

A: I was the associate pastor at Francis Burns, and we are both USC alums.

Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?

A: The theme of the wedding was "Anchors Aweigh." "The Anchor Holds" signified our trust in God, and we recessed to "Anchors Aweigh." Anthony is a lieutenant commander in the Navy Reserves.

Q: What were your something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue?

A: I wore my mother's wedding ring, I had pictures of family members who have passed on in my bouquet, our blue wedding logo was painted on my ring finger, and a borrowed boat was part of our reception display.